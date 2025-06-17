EU top diplomat urges Trump not to bomb Iran

The EU's top diplomat has urged the US not to attack Iran, while also pledging to remember "the suffering of the people" in Gaza.
Kaja Kallas told press in Brussels on Tuesday (17 June): "When it comes to the United States getting involved it would definitely drag the region into broader conflict and that is in nobody's interest".
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
