EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas with Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar at their last meeting in Brussels on 24 February: 'A photo op ... [for future] genocide museums'? (Photo: EU Council)

Israeli ministers still welcome in EU, despite sanctions talks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

High-level Israeli visits to the EU capital are becoming more toxic, as ministers prepare first-ever trade sanctions over Gaza "war crimes". 

Neither the EU foreign service nor the Israeli EU embassy would confirm on Thursday (5 June) if Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar would come for a meeting about the "southern neighbourhood" in the EU Council in ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

