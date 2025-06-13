Israel ignores EU pleading on Iran air strikes

Israel is ignoring EU calls to stop bombing Iran, but still welcome for high-level talks in Brussels.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen urged "all parties ... to de-escalate immediately" in a social media post on Friday morning (13 June).
EU foreign affairs c...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.