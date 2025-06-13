Ad
Over 200 Israeli air force jets struck Iran on Friday (Photo: idf.il)

Israel ignores EU pleading on Iran air strikes

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Israel is ignoring EU calls to stop bombing Iran, but still welcome for high-level talks in Brussels. 

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen urged "all parties ... to de-escalate immediately" in a social media post on Friday morning (13 June). 

EU foreign affairs c...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

