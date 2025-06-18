Ad
EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday (Photo: EU Parliament)

Kallas hints EU 'review' will go against Israel

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Diplomats expect EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas to find Israel in violation of its 25-year-old "association agreement" over the Gaza war, but with no EU action before July. 

Kallas is to circulate her written "review" of whether Israel violated Article 2 of the EU-Israel association agreement on human rights to EU embassies in Brussels on Friday (20...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

