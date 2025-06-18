Kallas hints EU 'review' will go against Israel

Diplomats expect EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas to find Israel in violation of its 25-year-old "association agreement" over the Gaza war, but with no EU action before July.
Kallas is to circulate her written "review" of whether Israel violated Article 2 of the EU-Israel association agreement on human rights to EU embassies in Brussels on Friday (20...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.