EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas with Israeli president Isaac Herzog in Israel on 25 March (Photo: EU Commission)

Sweden urges EU ban on Israeli ministers, despite likely Hungary veto

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Sweden has renewed talk of EU visa-bans on extremist Israeli ministers, but diplomats see no chance of Hungary letting it pass.

"We would urge the Council to urgently decide targeted sanctions against Israeli ministers who promote illegal settlement activities and actively work against a two-state solution," Swedish foreign minister Maria Malmer Stenergard and...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

