Nato washes hands of Gaza flotilla, as Israel clash looms

Nato is not involved in protecting the Gaza aid flotilla, although Nato members Italy and Spain have sent warships to accompany the aid boats — but the flotilla's clash with Israel risks making EU relations even worse.
"Allies remain deeply concerned about the situation in the Middle East," a Nato official told EUobserver on Thursday (25 September).
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.