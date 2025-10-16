Ad
Oleh Shyriaiev (r) with Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelenskyy (l) in Sumy, Ukraine, on 6 August, with redacted map (Photo: President of Ukraine)

Interview

Copy Erdoğan and shoot down stray Russian jets, Ukraine major tells EU

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states should shoot down Russian jets violating their airspace to deter even worse aggression, one of Ukraine's most battle-hardened military figures has said.

When a Russian warplane crossed from Syria into

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

