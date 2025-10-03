Ad
Russia's ships have "right of passage" through EU waters, unless they're flying no flag or a fake one (Photo: Unsplash - Shaah Shahidh)

EU building legal grounds to stop Russian 'shadow fleet' ships

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has legal grounds to halt at least other 16 dodgy oil tankers if they go into the Baltic Sea in future, as drone threats add to oil-spill and cable-cutting perils from Russia's shadow fleet.

The EU is to blacklist 120 more of

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

