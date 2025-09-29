EU to curb Russian diplomats' travel in Europe

Russian diplomats in European capitals should face strict travel controls as a prophylactic against subversive activities, the EU foreign service has said.
Under the proposed new rules, if a Russian diplomat based in Brussels, for instance, wanted to drive via Luxembourg to The Hague, he or she would first need to notify Luxembourgish and Dutch authorities "a...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
