Ad
euobserver
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov with Maria Lvova-Belova in 2023 — a Russian official who is wanted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague for kidnapping Ukrainian children (Photo: kremlin.ru)

EU to curb Russian diplomats' travel in Europe

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russian diplomats in European capitals should face strict travel controls as a prophylactic against subversive activities, the EU foreign service has said.

Under the proposed new rules, if a Russian diplomat based in Brussels, for instance, wanted to drive via Luxembourg to The Hague, he or she would first need to notify Luxembourgish and Dutch authorities "a...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU needs to build 'drone wall' fast - and exclude Hungary and Slovakia for now
Using Russia's sovereign assets - will von der Leyen's clever workaround actually work?
No new hurdles planned for Russian tourists to EU
Cold shoulder for Russia's new ambassador in Brussels
Weaponising civilians — how 'proxy bombing' is the new front in psychological warfare
MEPs probe EU Commission on speeding up €200bn frozen Russian assets for Kyiv
Belgium to probe Russia links of former EU commissioner
Nato confident on HQ security, after Belgium checked architects
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov with Maria Lvova-Belova in 2023 — a Russian official who is wanted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague for kidnapping Ukrainian children (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections