Ad
euobserver
Didier Reynders (circled) was in charge of "justice" in the previous EU Commission (Photo: eu commission)

Belgium to probe Russia links of former EU commissioner

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Belgium is to investigate former EU commissioner Didier Reynders' alleged links with a blacklisted Kremlin oligarch, on top of his ongoing money-laundering case.

The Brussels prosecutor's office confirmed to EUobserver on Tuesday (2 September) that it was "re-examining" Reynders' links to Moscow, following

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Growing list of EU states to recognise Palestine, fearing Israeli 'genocide'
EU sets 2030 deadline to be battle ready against Russia
Russia jams GPS signal of flight carrying EU commission president, say authorities
EU embassy attack in Kyiv spurs on Russia sanctions
Didier Reynders (circled) was in charge of "justice" in the previous EU Commission (Photo: eu commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections