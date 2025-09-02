Belgium to probe Russia links of former EU commissioner

Belgium is to investigate former EU commissioner Didier Reynders' alleged links with a blacklisted Kremlin oligarch, on top of his ongoing money-laundering case.
The Brussels prosecutor's office confirmed to EUobserver on Tuesday (2 September) that it was "re-examining" Reynders' links to Moscow, following
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
