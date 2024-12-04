EU would assist Belgian police in Didier Reynders probe

The European Commission is happy to help Belgian police dig further into money laundering allegations against its former justice commissioner, liberal Belgian politician Didier Reynders.
"If the Belgian authorities were to contact us, we're going to collaborate with them," a commission spokeswoman told press in Brussels on Wednesday (4 December).
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
