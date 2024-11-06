MEPs accused of failing to declare travel expenses to pro-Trump gala

A handful of far-right MEPs have been accused of not declaring trips to a Republican gala in New York, posing questions on who paid their travel expenses.
The Brussels-based Transparency International (TI) has filed a complaint over the alleged breaches to the European Parliament's internal oversight board and is demanding an investigation.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
