The Qatargate corruption scandal, which saw a handful of MEPs arrested by the Belgian police, including parliament vice-president Eva Kaili, and the seizure of €1.5m in cash, could have injected momentum into the EU’s transparency agenda. (Photo: European Parliament)

‘Qatargate’ — a missed opportunity to clean up the European Parliament

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Fighting disinformation lies at the heart of keeping European democracy "safe and secure" — so said EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen after she was formally unveiled as the European People’s Party candidate for the EU executive’s top job.

Yet four years after commission vice-president Věra Jourová promised that a European Democracy Action Plan would...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

