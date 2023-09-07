MEPs adopt rules on ethics and transparency after 'Qatargate'

With 15 votes in favour, 10 against and one abstention, the European Parliament's constitutional affairs committee on Thursday (7 September) gave the greenlight to new rules on an anti-corruption code of conduct for its MEPs, in the wake of last year's 'Qatargate' corruption scandal.

The reform builds on the 14-point plan put forward by president Roberta Metsola in January to prevent future corruption in the EU's only elected ins...