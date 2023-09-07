MEPs adopt rules on ethics and transparency after 'Qatargate'

With 15 votes in favour, 10 against and one abstention, the European Parliament's constitutional affairs committee on Thursday (7 September) gave the greenlight to new rules on an anti-corruption code of conduct for its MEPs, in the wake of last year's 'Qatargate' corruption scandal.
The reform builds on the 14-point plan put forward by president Roberta Metsola in January to prevent future corruption in the EU's only elected ins...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
