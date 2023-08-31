Ad
When governments decide to act, they can curb exploitation in subcontracting. This is what happened in Germany (Photo: EFFAT)

The fightback against EU's subcontracting poverty spiral

EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Kristjan Bragason and Enrico Somaglia, Brussels,

Abusive subcontracting practices and unregulated labour intermediaries are two structural issues of an exploitative business model increasingly dominating several sectors of the economy — including those represented by European Federation of Food Agriculture and Tourism Trade Unions (EFFAT.)

The primary victims of these practices are mobile and migrant workers who, while being indispensable to European agriculture, food processing, hospitality, and domestic work sectors, still struggle ...

Author Bio

Kristjan Bragason is secretary general of the European Federation of Food Agriculture and Tourism Trade Unions, and Enrico Somaglia deputy general secretary.

