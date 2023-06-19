Ad
euobserver
Use of AI in the workplace increased by 30 percent between 2018 and 2023, BCG said (Photo: Unsplash)

EU workers' rights missing from landmark AI law

Digital
Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

The EU's emerging AI act contains so little on workers' rights that Europe will need a separate AI-labour law, trade unions say.

Last Wednesday (14 June), the European Parliament adopted its position on the Artificial Intelligence Act — a game-changing set of rules for AI-based products and services.

MEPs inched further on labour rights than the original European Commission proposal.

But in the race to legislate potentially disruptive technologies, EU institutions are stil...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

The challenge of artificial intelligence
Split EU Council finally agrees position on platform workers
GPTChat could be 21st century Goethe's Sorcerer's Apprentice
EU keen to set global rules on artificial intelligence
Use of AI in the workplace increased by 30 percent between 2018 and 2023, BCG said (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

DigitalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections