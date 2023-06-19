EU workers' rights missing from landmark AI law

The EU's emerging AI act contains so little on workers' rights that Europe will need a separate AI-labour law, trade unions say.
Last Wednesday (14 June), the European Parliament adopted its position on the Artificial Intelligence Act — a game-changing set of rules for AI-based products and services.
MEPs inched further on labour rights than the original European Commission proposal.
But in the race to legislate potentially disruptive technologies, EU institutions are stil...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
