Ad
euobserver
Since May, the uptake of Covid-19 vaccines in the EU has barely changed (Photo: World Bank / Henitsoa Rafalia)

EU Commission issues winter Covid warning

Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is demanding EU states take action to prevent a surge in Covid cases ahead of the autumn and winter months.

On Friday (2 September), it released a 15-page strategy paper that aims to battle the virus that is still killing some 2,300 people daily throughout the EU and Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is still very much with us. Together, we must a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

MEPs sue EU commission for Covid contract transparency
EU Commission still probing Hungary's Covid recovery plan
EU's post-Covid billions flowing into black hole
Since May, the uptake of Covid-19 vaccines in the EU has barely changed (Photo: World Bank / Henitsoa Rafalia)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections