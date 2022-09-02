EU Commission issues winter Covid warning

The European Commission is demanding EU states take action to prevent a surge in Covid cases ahead of the autumn and winter months.
On Friday (2 September), it released a 15-page strategy paper that aims to battle the virus that is still killing some 2,300 people daily throughout the EU and Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.
"The Covid-19 pandemic is still very much with us. Together, we must a...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
