Chorus of EU concern on low harvests plus rocketing prices

High prices of energy, fuels, fertilisers and feed are pushing up agricultural production costs and harming farm profitability in several European markets due to Russia's war on Ukraine, prompting some member states to seek further EU support.
But such a scenario has been further exacerbated by warmer temperatures and widespread droughts, due to a lack of rainfall at the beginning of summer.
The prices of barley, wheat and other...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
