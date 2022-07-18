Ad
euobserver
This year's grain harvest is forecasted to be lower in Poland and France (Photo: Pixabay)

Exclusive

Chorus of EU concern on low harvests plus rocketing prices

EU & the World
Health & Society
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

High prices of energy, fuels, fertilisers and feed are pushing up agricultural production costs and harming farm profitability in several European markets due to Russia's war on Ukraine, prompting some member states to seek further EU support.

But such a scenario has been further exacerbated by warmer temperatures and widespread droughts, due to a lack of rainfall at the beginning of summer.

The prices of barley, wheat and other...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldHealth & SocietyUkraineExclusive

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU urged to grow more wheat to avert food crisis
EU to help Ukraine export grain — amid food shortages fears
Unblocking Black Sea 'only solution' to prevent food crisis
Calls to fix food market as world faces 'largest crisis in history'
This year's grain harvest is forecasted to be lower in Poland and France (Photo: Pixabay)

Tags

EU & the WorldHealth & SocietyUkraineExclusive

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections