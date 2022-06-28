Greek minister denies pushbacks despite evidence

Ebrahim Azard is a 26-year old asylum seeker from Gaza.

On Monday (27 June), he told EUobserver that he had been beaten by Greek commandos at the Evros land border with Turkey in April of last year.

"They stripped us, took us to a remote building two by two so that nobody could hear us scream," he said.

Azard said the commandos were with masked men who spoke Arabic and knew the routes taken by migrants.

He said they were then forced back to Turkey in a move described a...