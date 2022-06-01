Hungary delays oil ban over Putin's patriarch

Hungary is further delaying EU sanctions on Russia, now saying Europe must not blacklist Russian Orthodox Church head, patriarch Kirill.
The Hungarian ambassador issued the Kirill veto at a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday (1 June).
It came as a surprise after Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán shook hands with EU leaders on a Russia sanctions deal at a summit on Monday without mentioning the patriarch, EU diplomats said.
Orbán had earlier held up the new EU sanctions...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
