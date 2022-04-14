Scepticism in Africa about the EU's green connectivity plan

With great fanfare, a Youssou N'Dour concert in Brussels, and talk of a "partnership of equals" Europe tried to rekindle relations with African leaders at the sixth European Union-African Union summit in February. \n \nThe EU's big offer at the two-day summit was Global Gateway Africa — a €150bn connectivity initiative that, among other goals, aims to connect Africa's mineral wealth to the global market, and invest in the continent's electrification, preferably using clean energy.\n \nAfrica ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
