'If the French again have to decide between Emmanuel Macron and an extremist challenger, the democratic malaise will deepen'

Column

Where could democracy rebound in 2022?

Rule of Law
Opinion
by Michael Meyer-Resende, Berlin,

2022 will be another tumultuous year for democracy. The global attack against democracy, from inside democracies and by authoritarian governments, continues. A number of key elections in 2022 highlight the challenges and the extent of the problem.

Many important elections in 2022 will be more like referenda on democracy rather than offering voters choices of different democratic currents. Voters are forced into a TINA logic ('There Is No Alternative'). If they are in favour of democrac...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.

