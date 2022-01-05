Where could democracy rebound in 2022?

2022 will be another tumultuous year for democracy. The global attack against democracy, from inside democracies and by authoritarian governments, continues. A number of key elections in 2022 highlight the challenges and the extent of the problem.

Many important elections in 2022 will be more like referenda on democracy rather than offering voters choices of different democratic currents. Voters are forced into a TINA logic ('There Is No Alternative'). If they are in favour of democrac...