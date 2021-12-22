Ad
euobserver
The parliament's faux and divisive 'Christmas' debate failed to live up to Europe's slogan of "unity in diversity"

Column

Bigots, bores and EU's bogus debate will not ruin my Xmas

by Shada Islam, Brussels,

Bored tonight, nothing on Netflix and suffering from a gentle hangover?

Never fear, just tune in to a recording of last week's European Parliament debate on fun, faith and fundamentalism, European Union-style.

You will not be disappointed.

The EU assembly has ended 2021 on a high note by offering a unique deep dive into what E...

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project.

