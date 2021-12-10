Ad
There are currently over 28 million people in the EU working via digital platforms (Photo: Deliveroo)

Brussels unveils rules for Uber, Deliveroo, and other gig workers

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission on Thursday (9 December) unveiled its legislative proposal for improving the working conditions of so-called platform or gig workers, like Uber drivers or Deliveroo riders.

The move has been strongly opposed by industry players such as Bolt, Uber or Free Now, who claim that new rules would lead to the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs.

The platform economy can present advantages, from flexible schedule...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

