Dutch case opens new era for climate-change litigation

Over the past few years, an increasing number of citizens and NGOs have started taking legal action to hold governments and corporations accountable for failing to address the climate crisis.
Last year, 2019, a Berlin court ruled on the first-ever climate litigation case against the German government for failing to meet its own 2020 climate target.
Even though the case was dismissed, the court ruled that people's fundamental rights can be violated by the consequences of climate c...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.