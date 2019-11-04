Ad
euobserver
'Timber mafia'. In the past few years, six forestry workers have been killed and more than 650 incidents have been registered, including physical assaults, death threats and destruction of property (Photo: Basil & Tracy Brooks)

Romanians demand political action to stop illegal logging

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Thousands of Romanians marched on Sunday, in the capital Bucharest and other cities, against illegal logging in the country and the lack of a governmental response - which they blame for the murders of two forest workers dead earlier this year.

Romania contains two-thirds of Europe's last remaining old-growth forests - a valuable ecosystem for the continent's largest populations of wolves, bears, and lynx.

However, Greenpeace estimates that Romania is losing as much as three hecta...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Deforestation and the failure of EU self-regulation
Why Brazil's election matters to Brussels
Finland fights to keep control of forests away from EU
'Timber mafia'. In the past few years, six forestry workers have been killed and more than 650 incidents have been registered, including physical assaults, death threats and destruction of property (Photo: Basil & Tracy Brooks)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections