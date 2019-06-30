Ad
Commission president Juncker, Italy's premier Conte, EU council president Tusk and German chancellor Merkel at the G20 summit: proposal in the making (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Key states push Timmermans for commission president

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Commission vice-president and Dutch socialist lead candidate Frans Timmermans emerged over the weekend as the main contender for the EU commission presidency, as EU leaders gathered for a summit in Brussels on Sunday evening (30 June) to choose the bloc's new leadership.

However, Timmermans is facing considerable opposition from EU leaders belonging to the largest European political alliance, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) plus some central European countries.

Eszter Zalan

