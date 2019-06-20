Ad
euobserver
Two leaders with opposite views: Finnish PM Antti Rinne (l) leads a country that wants to be climate-neutral by 2035, while his Polish colleague Mateusz Morawiecki (r) rejected a commitment to a climate-neutral EU by 2050 (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Four states block EU 2050 carbon neutral target

EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, and Estonia prevented the EU from adopting a clear long-term climate neutrality goal at the summit in Brussels on Thursday evening (20 June).

The central and eastern European leaders could not get behind a draft text which said the EU should take measures "to ensure a transition to a climate-neutral EU by 2050" - a date too specific for them.

Poland was leading the opposition, with support from the Czech Republic and Hungary.

A clear commitm...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Thunberg: We can still fix climate, but must start today
Does Juncker even know what is in the Paris climate deal?
Commission goes easy on scant national climate plans
Applause and praise, but no new climate action for Greta
Two leaders with opposite views: Finnish PM Antti Rinne (l) leads a country that wants to be climate-neutral by 2035, while his Polish colleague Mateusz Morawiecki (r) rejected a commitment to a climate-neutral EU by 2050 (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections