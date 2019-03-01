Sefcovic campaign videos feature fellow commissioners

EU commissioners Guenther Oettinger and Vera Jourova have featured in promotional campaign videos that are a part of the Slovak presidential election campaign of their fellow commissioner Maros Sefcovic.

Germany's Oettinger called Sefcovic a "colleague and friend" and said that he was a "perfect candidate" for the post of Slovak president - raising questions about the independence of EU commissioners.

Both Sefcovic and Oettinger have been members of the European Commission for aro...