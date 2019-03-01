Ad
euobserver
One commission vice-president endorsing the other: Germany's Guenther Oettinger (l) praised Maros Sefcovic in a video as a 'perfect candidate' to become president of Slovakia (Photo: European Commission)

Exclusive

Sefcovic campaign videos feature fellow commissioners

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EU commissioners Guenther Oettinger and Vera Jourova have featured in promotional campaign videos that are a part of the Slovak presidential election campaign of their fellow commissioner Maros Sefcovic.

Germany's Oettinger called Sefcovic a "colleague and friend" and said that he was a "perfect candidate" for the post of Slovak president - raising questions about the independence of EU commissioners.

Both Sefcovic and Oettinger have been members of the European Commission for aro...

EU PoliticalExclusive

EU PoliticalExclusive
