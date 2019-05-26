Ad
euobserver
"We can still fix climate, but we must start today," Greta Thunberg told 40,000 people marching in Copenhagen for climate on the eve of EU and national elections (Photo: EUobserver)

Thunberg: We can still fix climate, but must start today

Nordics
EU Political
Green Economy
by Lisbeth Kirk, Copenhagen,

"If the EU really decided to face the ongoing climate emergency and try to act with the necessary force then this would have a huge global impact," Swedish student and global climate idol, Greta Thunberg, said on the eve of European Parliament (EP) elections.

Speaking in the Danish capital, Copenhagen on Saturday (25 May), the 16-year old urged voters to take the climate crisis to heart when voting in the EP and later in national Danish elections, to be held 5 June.

"We are about ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
NordicsEU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Belgium votes in hybrid EU-national election
Turnout up in Slovakia, with pro-EU liberals scoring high
Irish greens take Dublin in second EU exit poll
Key details on how Europeans will vote
"We can still fix climate, but we must start today," Greta Thunberg told 40,000 people marching in Copenhagen for climate on the eve of EU and national elections (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

NordicsEU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections