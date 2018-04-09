EU must prevent 'dictatorships', Timmermans says

The EU has a "duty" to make sure there is no return to "dictatorship" inside its club, the European Commission said in remarks on Poland and Hungary on Monday (9 April).
Frans Timmermans, the commission deputy-chief, delivered the message in Warsaw after meeting the Polish prime minister and foreign minister.
He spoke out when asked by a journalist if Poland's judicial reforms and the re-election of the authoritarian Viktor Orban in Hungary posed threats to the EU.
"I hav...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
