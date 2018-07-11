Ad
euobserver
Trump (r) launched his NS2 attack at a breakfast with Stoltenberg (l) (Photo: nato.int)

US mauls Germany over Russia pipeline

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US leader Donald Trump, backed by Poland, has begun the Nato summit with a tirade against Germany's plan to build a pipeline with Russia.

"Germany is a captive of Russia," Trump said to Nato head Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Wednesday (11 July).

"Germany's totally controlled by Russia because they'll be getting from 60 to 70% of their energy from Russia, and a new pipeline ... and I think it's a very bad thing for Nato," he said.

"We [the US] are supposed to protect yo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

'Victory for Kremlin' as Germany backs Russia pipeline
Danish bank laundered €7bn of Russian 'blood money'
Nato set for 'robust' talks with wayward Trump
Trump (r) launched his NS2 attack at a breakfast with Stoltenberg (l) (Photo: nato.int)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections