US mauls Germany over Russia pipeline

US leader Donald Trump, backed by Poland, has begun the Nato summit with a tirade against Germany's plan to build a pipeline with Russia.

"Germany is a captive of Russia," Trump said to Nato head Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Wednesday (11 July).

"Germany's totally controlled by Russia because they'll be getting from 60 to 70% of their energy from Russia, and a new pipeline ... and I think it's a very bad thing for Nato," he said.

"We [the US] are supposed to protect yo...