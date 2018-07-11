US mauls Germany over Russia pipeline

US leader Donald Trump, backed by Poland, has begun the Nato summit with a tirade against Germany's plan to build a pipeline with Russia.
"Germany is a captive of Russia," Trump said to Nato head Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Wednesday (11 July).
"Germany's totally controlled by Russia because they'll be getting from 60 to 70% of their energy from Russia, and a new pipeline ... and I think it's a very bad thing for Nato," he said.
"We [the US] are supposed to protect yo...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
