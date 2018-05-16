Devil in detail of Macedonia name talks

Unlocking Macedonia talks could be this year's big breakthrough in EU and Nato enlargement.

The Balkan state is close to a deal with Greece on a long-running name dispute that has left it out in the cold since the collapse of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s.

Officially known as the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), its desire to be called 'Macedonia' has raised Greek heckles that that implied a claim to a Greek region of the same name.

But the real devil is in M...