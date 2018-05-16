Ad
euobserver
Macedonian and Greek PMs Zaev (l) and Tspiras (r) to meet in margins of Sofia summit (Photo: primeminister.gr)

Devil in detail of Macedonia name talks

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eric Maurice and Andrew Rettman, SOFIA AND BRUSSELS,

Unlocking Macedonia talks could be this year's big breakthrough in EU and Nato enlargement.

The Balkan state is close to a deal with Greece on a long-running name dispute that has left it out in the cold since the collapse of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s.

Officially known as the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), its desire to be called 'Macedonia' has raised Greek heckles that that implied a claim to a Greek region of the same name.

But the real devil is in M...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Nato prepares to take in Macedonia
Macedonia 'optimistic' on Nato despite Greek far right
EU 'perspective' opposed by Russia in Balkans
Macedonian and Greek PMs Zaev (l) and Tspiras (r) to meet in margins of Sofia summit (Photo: primeminister.gr)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections