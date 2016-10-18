EU hails first result in Africa migration deals

The European Commission said on Tuesday (18 October) that it was happy with the first results of partnerships signed with five African countries this year to reduce migration flows to Europe.
Ethiopia, Niger, Nigeria, Mali and Senegal are the countries that the EU chose in June as testing ground for its new policy of engaging Africa over migration.
"We are starting to see the very first operational results on ground," the EU high representative for foreign affairs Federica Mogheri...
