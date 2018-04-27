Catalan situation is 'surreal', says Barcelona deputy mayor

Six months after the Spanish government suspended Catalonia's autonomy, trying to govern Barcelona is "sometimes surreal," the city's deputy mayor Laia Ortiz admitted.
"The Catalan situation has a lot of impact on everyday life. It's really difficult," she told EUobserver in an interview.
Sincethe government applied Article 155 of the constitution, in reaction to an independence declaration by the Catalan parliament, the...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here