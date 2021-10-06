EU ready to impose more sanctions against Belarus

The European Commission says it is ready to propose extra sanctions against Belarus in response to the border tensions over migrants.
"We stand ready to adopt further measures in response to unacceptable actions of the regime," EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson told MEPs in Strasbourg on Tuesday (5 October).
Current EU sanctions in Belarus span 166 people and 15 entities, as well as targeted economic restrictions introduced over the summer.
It also banned Belarusia...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
