Why the EU delay on supply chains? Corporate lobbying

EU legislation to clean up supply chains and corporate governance has been delayed after fierce industry lobbying.
This law is key to strengthening the global competitiveness of EU companies, delivering the Green Deal, tackling global climate change and biodiversity loss and protecting human rights in the EU and around the world.
Voluntary commitments have repeatedly failed, now it is time for decisive regulatory action. \n \nFailing to clean up supply chains of companies doing ...
Steve Trent is CEO of the Environmental Justice Foundation and Toine Manders is a Dutch MEP for the European People's Party.
