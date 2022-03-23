Ad
euobserver
Since the mid-2000s, tens of millions of euros in European public money has poured in to Ukraine to construct detention facilities (Photo: consilium.eu)

A call to release migrant detainees in Ukraine

Opinion
by Niamh Ní Bhriain, Brussels,

Over the past three weeks, Ukrainian people have become one of the largest refugee populations on the planet. But for much of the past decade, Ukraine, with the help of the EU, has acted as a border guard for Europe keeping those fleeing war and poverty from reaching safety.

Even amidst this terrible war, Ukraine continues to play this role.

On 11 March, a Russian airstrike hit a military airfield in Lutsk, western Ukraine, killing two members of the Ukrainian armed forces and wo...

Opinion

Author Bio

Niamh Ní Bhriain coordinates the Transnational Institute's War and Pacification Programme.

Murky plans for Ukraine refugees may soon face test
Foreign students in Ukraine excluded from EU refugee law
Since the mid-2000s, tens of millions of euros in European public money has poured in to Ukraine to construct detention facilities (Photo: consilium.eu)

Opinion

