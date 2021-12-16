Ad
euobserver
Effectively, only a few buildings will be obliged to actually install a charging point (Photo: American Tobacco Campus)

EU pushes electric car charging-point rollout

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission announced on Wednesday (15 December) that some new and renovated buildings in the EU will need to be equipped with charging points for electric cars - or the necessary infrastructure to install them.

The proposal is part of the revised Energy Performance of Buildings Directive, which aims to improve energy efficiency of buildings to reduce the sector's emissions.

EU standards for the design of buildings can boost the rollout of recharging infrastructure in ...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

