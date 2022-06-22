EU states reject stricter chemical rules in waste, says lead MEP

EU member states have rejected MEPs' call for stricter limits for one of the most harmful chemicals in waste, during inter-institutional talks.

"We know we had a problem [with chemical pollution]…but there was no political will to be more ambitious," Slovak liberal MEP Martin Hojsík, one of the lead negotiators on the file, told EUobserver.

EU countries and MEPs reached a deal late on Monday (20 June) on the proposal that sets limits for harmful chemicals in waste — in a bid to pr...