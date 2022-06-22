Ad
There is a lack of data regarding chemical contamination, despite the general obligation for member states to do proper monitoring (Photo: Henrique Pinto)

EU states reject stricter chemical rules in waste, says lead MEP

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU member states have rejected MEPs' call for stricter limits for one of the most harmful chemicals in waste, during inter-institutional talks.

"We know we had a problem [with chemical pollution]…but there was no political will to be more ambitious," Slovak liberal MEP Martin Hojsík, one of the lead negotiators on the file, told EUobserver.

EU countries and MEPs reached a deal late on Monday (20 June) on the proposal that sets limits for harmful chemicals in waste — in a bid to pr...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Green Economy

