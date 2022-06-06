The rise of Italy's new far-right star: Giorgia Meloni

Few people knew who she was 10 years ago — Giorgia Meloni, a former youth minister in Silvio Berlusconi's scandal-tainted government, who went on to create her own party, the ultranationalist Fratelli d'Italia (Fdl).
But today the FdI is polling as the joint-most popular in Italy along with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on 21 percent each.
The 45-year old from Rome is being talked about as Italy's potential first female prime minister in the next elections.
And sh...
Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.
