The rise of Italy's new far-right star: Giorgia Meloni

Few people knew who she was 10 years ago — Giorgia Meloni, a former youth minister in Silvio Berlusconi's scandal-tainted government, who went on to create her own party, the ultranationalist Fratelli d'Italia (Fdl).

But today the FdI is polling as the joint-most popular in Italy along with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on 21 percent each.

The 45-year old from Rome is being talked about as Italy's potential first female prime minister in the next elections.

And sh...