Putin military defeat is just the beginning, Russian activist says

Europe should help Ukraine defeat the Russian army, but also offer support to Russian critics of the Kremlin, Zhanna Nemtsova, the daughter of murdered Russian opposition leader, Boris Nemtsov, has said.

"I hope Europeans understand that it will only be good for Russia if the Russian army is defeated," she told EUobserver.

"I say it as a Russian patriot: changing the image of [Russian president Vladimir] Putin as a strongman will be a powerful trigger, the necessary precondition...