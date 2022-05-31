Ad
Zhanna Nemtsova (l) with Slovak president Zuzana Čaputová last week (Photo: Nora Benakova)

Interview

Putin military defeat is just the beginning, Russian activist says

by Lucia Virostkova, Bratislava,

Europe should help Ukraine defeat the Russian army, but also offer support to Russian critics of the Kremlin, Zhanna Nemtsova, the daughter of murdered Russian opposition leader, Boris Nemtsov, has said.

"I hope Europeans understand that it will only be good for Russia if the Russian army is defeated," she told EUobserver.

"I say it as a Russian patriot: changing the image of [Russian president Vladimir] Putin as a strongman will be a powerful trigger, the necessary precondition...

Author Bio

Lucia Virostková is a freelance journalist in Slovakia.

