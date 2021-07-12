Ad
euobserver
The final decision on Schengen-zone accession is more of a political one and must be taken unanimously by all members of the European Council (Photo: Frontex)

Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, 'join Schengen' call by EU Parliament

Rule of Law
by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

Romania and Bulgaria should receive full membership of the passport-free Schengen zone, according to the European Parliament.

The request was included in the European Parliament's annual report on the functioning of the Schengen area.

That report, which received overwhelming support from MEPs (505 votes for, 134 against, and 54 abstentions), also stated that Croatia meets all technical requirements...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

The final decision on Schengen-zone accession is more of a political one and must be taken unanimously by all members of the European Council (Photo: Frontex)

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

euobserver

