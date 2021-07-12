Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, 'join Schengen' call by EU Parliament

Romania and Bulgaria should receive full membership of the passport-free Schengen zone, according to the European Parliament.
The request was included in the European Parliament's annual report on the functioning of the Schengen area.
That report, which received overwhelming support from MEPs (505 votes for, 134 against, and 54 abstentions), also stated that Croatia meets all technical requirements...
Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.
