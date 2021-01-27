EU to control vaccine exports in row over delays

The European Commission wants to control exports of coronavirus vaccines to outside the bloc, after manufacturers said EU countries will receive fewer jabs than ordered due to alleged production problems.
"Europe invested billions to help develop the world's first Covid-19 vaccines," the commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday (26 January) during this year's virtual version of the World Economic Forum.
"And now, the companies must deliver. They must honour their ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
