Brussels has demanded an explanation from AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech about delivery delays (Photo: European Commission)

EU to control vaccine exports in row over delays

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission wants to control exports of coronavirus vaccines to outside the bloc, after manufacturers said EU countries will receive fewer jabs than ordered due to alleged production problems.

"Europe invested billions to help develop the world's first Covid-19 vaccines," the commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday (26 January) during this year's virtual version of the World Economic Forum.

"And now, the companies must deliver. They must honour their ...

