Ad
euobserver
PiS MEP Ryszard Legutko said his party's votes had been 'decisive' for Ursula von der Leyen (left) (Photo: European Parliament)

PiS & Fidesz claim credit for von der Leyen victory

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Poland and Hungary have both claimed their votes were crucial to the election of new EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, in the hope of getting benefits from the new executive.

Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters on Tuesday (16 July) evening von der Leyen was a compromise candidate.

"I am a cautious optimist. The president of the European commission gives hope for a new opening," he said, a few hours after the German was approved by a wafer-thin m...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Poland's ex-PM loses EU parliament chair again
Orban hosts Weber in Budapest for EPP showdown
Weber threatens to expel Hungary's Fidesz from EPP
Poland 'optimistic' despite new EU law checks
PiS MEP Ryszard Legutko said his party's votes had been 'decisive' for Ursula von der Leyen (left) (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections