PiS & Fidesz claim credit for von der Leyen victory

Poland and Hungary have both claimed their votes were crucial to the election of new EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, in the hope of getting benefits from the new executive.

Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters on Tuesday (16 July) evening von der Leyen was a compromise candidate.

"I am a cautious optimist. The president of the European commission gives hope for a new opening," he said, a few hours after the German was approved by a wafer-thin m...