Liberal MEPs offer to join Macron 'movement'

Liberal MEPs want to form an anti-nationalist "movement" with French leader Emmanuel Macron to contest the far right in next year's EU election.
Guy Verhofstadt, the leader of the Liberal group in the European Parliament (EP), unveiled the offer in an interview on Sunday (9 September).
"We're ready to create this alternative with Macron," Verhofstadt, a former Belgian prime minister, told French newspaper Ouest-France.
"It'll be something new - a movement, a pro-European a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.