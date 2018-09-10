Ad
euobserver
'We made the mistake, the soft pro-Europeans made the mistake, of not affording themselves the means [to control irregular migration],' Guy Verhofstadt said (Photo: European Parliament)

Liberal MEPs offer to join Macron 'movement'

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Liberal MEPs want to form an anti-nationalist "movement" with French leader Emmanuel Macron to contest the far right in next year's EU election.

Guy Verhofstadt, the leader of the Liberal group in the European Parliament (EP), unveiled the offer in an interview on Sunday (9 September).

"We're ready to create this alternative with Macron," Verhofstadt, a former Belgian prime minister, told French newspaper Ouest-France.

"It'll be something new - a movement, a pro-European a...

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

'We made the mistake, the soft pro-Europeans made the mistake, of not affording themselves the means [to control irregular migration],' Guy Verhofstadt said (Photo: European Parliament)

EU Political

