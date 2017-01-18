Ad
Donald Tusk leaving the European Parliament on Wednesday. (Photo: European Parliament)

EP deal could help Tusk keep Council job

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Strasbourg,

The centre-right EPP group hopes that its win of the European Parliament presidency post will clear the way for Donald Tusk to serve another term as the European Council president.

"Yesterday was a good day for the EPP, for Civic Platform and for Donald Tusk," EPP group chairman Manfred Weber told Polish journalists on Wednesday (18 January), referring to the Tusk's party in Poland.

The EPP group was able to rally the liberal Alde group not only behind its candidate for European...

