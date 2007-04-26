Ad
euobserver
The EU-US summit will take place on Monday in Washington (Photo: EUobserver)

EU-US summit to see trade move but no climate deal

EU & the World
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Three days before the EU and the US meet to inject new energy into transatlantic relations, it looks likely that the two continents will fail to agree on climate change but transatlantic economic ties will be strengthened.

"The [EU-US] summit will not be a defining moment," the US ambassador to the EU, C. Boyden Gray, told journalists ahead of the meeting due on 30 April, when asked about the thorny issue of the fight against climate change.

Mr Gray admitted that Washington wou...

