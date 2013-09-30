Ad
"Ever closer union" over, says Cameron (Photo: consilium/europa.eu)

UK keen to delete 'ever closer union' from EU treaty

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

David Cameron wants to remove the commitment to “ever closer union” from the EU treaty, as part of plans to reform Britain's membership of the bloc.

Speaking in a BBC interview Sunday (29 September), on the eve of his Conservative party's annual conference in Manchester, the UK prime minister said that the phrase was “not what the British people want and it's not what I want.”

Cameron also repeated his threat to withdraw Britain from the European Convention of Human Rights unless ...

