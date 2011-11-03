China and India pull back from EU after Greek surprise

China and India have indicated that the Greek referendum will make it harder for them to put their money into eurozone rescue schemes.
Chinese President Hu Jintao told French leader Nicolas Sarkozy at the G20 summit in Cannes on Wednesday (3 November) the EU should go it alone. "It is mainly up to Europe to resolve the European debt problem ... We believe Europe has all the necessary wisdom and the capability to resolve the debt problem," he said, according to the Xinhua news agency.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
